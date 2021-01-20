WJ Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 34,180 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $70.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

