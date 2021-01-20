Worldcore (WRC) Achieves Market Cap of $123,597.07

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Worldcore token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcore has a total market capitalization of $123,597.07 and $1.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Worldcore has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Worldcore

WRC is a token. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.eu . Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Worldcore Token Trading

Worldcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

