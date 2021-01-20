XP Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XP)

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 45,955 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,420% compared to the typical volume of 3,024 put options.

XP stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62. XP has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that XP will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in XP by 140.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in XP during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in XP during the second quarter worth about $836,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in XP during the second quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in XP during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

