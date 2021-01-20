XP Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:XP)

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 45,955 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,420% compared to the typical volume of 3,024 put options.
XP stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62. XP has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.94.
XP (NASDAQ:XP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that XP will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in XP by 140.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in XP during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in XP during the second quarter worth about $836,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in XP during the second quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in XP during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.
About XP
XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.
