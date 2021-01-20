Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.55

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 6801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YARIY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nordea Equity Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

