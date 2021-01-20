YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $521.67. 260,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,498,140. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $529.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.91 billion, a PE ratio of 84.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

