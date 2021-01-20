Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.42). Golden Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($4.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($4.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 293.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 130.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $561.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

