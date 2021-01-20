Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.98. NetApp posted earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.51. 1,061,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.