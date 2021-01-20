Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.27). Neuronetics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,067. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $314.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 521,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 225,923 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

