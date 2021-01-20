Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Repay posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

RPAY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 22,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,133. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.79 and a beta of 0.78. Repay has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Repay during the second quarter worth about $74,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth about $143,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repay (RPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.