Zacks: Analysts Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Generac posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.77.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after buying an additional 18,909 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2,155.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $269.59.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

