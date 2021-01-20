Zacks: Analysts Expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to Announce -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.15). NOW posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 260%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NOW by 42.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in NOW by 589.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 102,814 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NOW during the third quarter worth about $565,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.01 on Friday. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $985.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

