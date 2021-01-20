Zacks: Analysts Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.06). Shake Shack posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $1,059,471.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $59,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,676 shares of company stock valued at $34,422,282 in the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -164.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

