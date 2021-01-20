Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. Level One Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

LEVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Level One Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $155.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. Level One Bancorp has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $25.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the third quarter worth $289,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.