Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). SailPoint Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAIL. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,619,833.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,279,844. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 65,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.13. 29,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,735. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,807.19 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

