Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Under Armour posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 170%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.32.

Under Armour stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 63,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,553 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 316.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,868 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

