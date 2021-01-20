Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Post -$1.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings per share of ($1.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.97) to ($4.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of BPMC opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.73.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,973.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $34,393.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

