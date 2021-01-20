Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

Get ProSight Global alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ProSight Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of ProSight Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05. ProSight Global has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $194.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. ProSight Global had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProSight Global will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in ProSight Global by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 269,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ProSight Global by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProSight Global (PROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.