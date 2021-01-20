Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

KC stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $49.92.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

