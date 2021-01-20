Zacks Investment Research Lowers Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otis Worldwide Corp. provides elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. Otis Worldwide Corp. is based in Farmington, Connecticut. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OTIS. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.81.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

