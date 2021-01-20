Zalando’s (ZLNDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

ZLNDY opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. Zalando has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

