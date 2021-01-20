Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDPF opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.65. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $43.05.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 296.37% and a negative return on equity of 57.25%.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

