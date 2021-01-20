ZENZO Reaches Market Cap of $641,040.07 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $641,040.07 and $2,533.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00023076 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00112133 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001469 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010340 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008894 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

