Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Hits New 1-Year High at $150.87

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $150.87 and last traded at $150.45, with a volume of 44532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.97.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $137,063.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $185,926.86. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,667.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 723,271 shares of company stock worth $80,619,720. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.