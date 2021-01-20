Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the December 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day moving average of $158.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.