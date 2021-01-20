ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Stake Boosted by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,061,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 428,320 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) comprises 4.2% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $30,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE ZTO opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $977.80 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

