Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ (ZYNE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZYNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $466,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 164.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

