$0.04 EPS Expected for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

TDS stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

