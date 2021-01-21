$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Regions Financial posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. 7,854,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,801,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

