10,352 Shares in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 58.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 25.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period.

Shares of FOF opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

