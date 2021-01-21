107 Shares in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG opened at $258.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.03. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $259.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

