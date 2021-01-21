$136.41 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will report $136.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.03 million and the highest is $141.18 million. Endava reported sales of $110.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $554.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.52 million to $575.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $677.88 million, with estimates ranging from $669.76 million to $688.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.71 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $59.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $80.22. 113,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at about $15,575,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 806.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 192,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 170,972 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 11.9% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,130,000 after purchasing an additional 153,744 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Endava by 100.5% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 232,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 116,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Endava by 92.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 199,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 95,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

