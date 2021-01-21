13,870 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 29.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Shares of IVZ opened at $21.57 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

