15,000 Shares in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Acquired by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 559,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 273,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered Prevail Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prevail Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

PRVL opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $788.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.59. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Prevail Therapeutics Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

