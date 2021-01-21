1,984 Shares in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 382.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $235.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $236.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

