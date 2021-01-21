1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.36

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.36 and last traded at $46.05, with a volume of 47104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $423,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,382.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,287,930 shares of company stock valued at $51,273,866.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 21,844 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $69,947,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 2,735.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $2,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

