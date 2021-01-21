$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87 billion. Quanta Services reported sales of $3.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $11.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $11.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,079. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 224,333 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 542.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

