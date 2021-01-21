$2.91 EPS Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.63. Signature Bank reported earnings of $2.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.36 to $9.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $153.72 on Monday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.19 and a 200-day moving average of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after buying an additional 1,075,297 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at about $1,219,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

