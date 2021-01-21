$23.40 Million in Sales Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post $23.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported sales of $17.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $78.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $94.75 million, with estimates ranging from $94.10 million to $95.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million.

OIIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,971 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $9.43 on Monday. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $248.48 million, a PE ratio of 78.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

