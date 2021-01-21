2,306 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Boston Properties by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $93.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average is $88.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

