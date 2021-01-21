25,717 Shares in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,608,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,147,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,439,000 after purchasing an additional 196,816 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

