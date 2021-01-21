2,703 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Purchased by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UI opened at $257.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $284.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.36.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 147.97%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

