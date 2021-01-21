$294.80 Million in Sales Expected for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report sales of $294.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.20 million. RealPage reported sales of $255.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. RealPage’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $87.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.91. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In related news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 343,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 71,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

