2key.network Price Reaches $0.0363 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. One 2key.network token can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $243,853.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 40.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00544801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00043115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.30 or 0.03918165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016387 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012956 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,026,182 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

2key.network Token Trading

2key.network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.