$3.03 EPS Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post earnings of $3.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.07. Teleflex reported earnings per share of $3.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.42 to $12.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS.

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $391.10. The company had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,791. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $414.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.80.

Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

