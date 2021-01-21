$3.07 EPS Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.10. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $11.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.53 to $11.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.40 to $13.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.16.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $188.38 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.22 and a 200 day moving average of $180.04.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

