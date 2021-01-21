$3.12 EPS Expected for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.17. Essex Property Trust posted earnings of $3.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.84 to $12.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $13.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. BTIG Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $244.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $329.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,188,000 after purchasing an additional 80,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,792,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,578,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,562,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

