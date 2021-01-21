30,467 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000. AbbVie comprises about 1.2% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in AbbVie by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $112.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $198.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.