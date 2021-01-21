31,154 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.6% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 479,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 532,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,846,000 after buying an additional 67,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $75.40. 308,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,680,391. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

