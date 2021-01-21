$316.92 Million in Sales Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will report sales of $316.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.47 million. RingCentral reported sales of $252.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total value of $273,562.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,225.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $3,745,710.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,316,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,135 shares of company stock valued at $70,018,917. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 99,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,668,000 after buying an additional 36,318 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $378.11. 811,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,933. The company has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of -307.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. RingCentral has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $405.46.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

