34,707 Shares in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Purchased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,456. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

